Ancelotti targets long-term Brazil project until 2030

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he intends to remain in charge of Brazil through to 2030 as he continues to settle into life in international football.

According to Idman.Biz, the Italian took over the national team in May 2025, marking the first time in his career he had accepted a full-time international post after decades of success at club level with teams including Real Madrid, Milan and Chelsea. Brazil have played eight matches under his leadership, winning four.

“I think I will extend my contract with the Brazil national team for four years. This is a new job for me, but I’ve been very impressed,” Ancelotti said in an interview with Movistar.

The Brazilian federation turned to the vastly experienced manager in an attempt to restore stability and rebuild towards the next World Cup cycle, following a period of inconsistency after the Qatar 2022 era. Extending his stay would allow Ancelotti to oversee a full development project leading into the 2030 tournament.