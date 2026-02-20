20 February 2026
Real Madrid and Benfica dispute escalates amid Vinicius racism probe

20 February 2026 16:28
The Champions League tie between Real Madrid and Benfica has spilled beyond the pitch after a racism allegation involving Vinicius Junior and a separate complaint concerning Federico Valverde, Idman.Biz reports.

UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation following claims by the Brazilian forward that he was subjected to a racist remark by Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni during the first leg in Lisbon on 17 February. The referee activated UEFA’s anti-racism protocol and halted the match for around 10 minutes while the situation was addressed.

Real Madrid confirmed they have submitted all available evidence to the governing body and are cooperating fully with the inquiry. Prestianni denies the accusation, while Benfica have publicly backed their player, stating the claims are unproven.

At the same time, the Portuguese club have reportedly filed their own complaint to UEFA over an incident involving Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and Samuel Dahl late in the match, which they believe amounted to violent conduct. No disciplinary decision has yet been announced in that case.

Attention now turns to the return leg in Madrid on 25 February, with tensions heightened as both clubs await UEFA’s findings in a dispute that has added an off-field edge to the knockout tie.

Idman.Biz

