A Napoli supporter was taken to hospital after a domestic altercation reportedly triggered by his reaction to his side’s 2-1 defeat against Atalanta in Serie A, İdman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred following the 26th-round clash on 22 February, in which Napoli lost despite taking the lead. According to Spanish outlet Marca, the 40-year-old fan became increasingly agitated during the match, particularly over refereeing decisions.

Police reports state that tensions escalated when the referee declined to award Napoli a penalty after consulting VAR. The supporter allegedly directed insults towards the match official, which his wife is said to have taken personally. In the ensuing argument, she reportedly stabbed him.

The injured man was rushed to Ospedale del Mare in Naples, where he received medical treatment. His wife has since been charged on multiple counts, according to local authorities.

The match itself saw Atalanta overturn a first-half deficit to secure a 2-1 victory, with Mario Pasalic and Lazar Samardzic on the scoresheet for the hosts after Napoli had opened the scoring.

Napoli remain one of the prominent clubs in Italian football and were also opponents of Qarabag during the main stage of this season’s Champions League, where the Serie A side defeated the Azerbaijani champions 2-0.