5 March 2026
Qarabag’s Kady Borges targets cup final after victory over Shamakhi

Football
Interview
5 March 2026 13:11
20
Qarabag midfielder Kady Borges says the Azerbaijani champions will do everything possible to reach the final of the Azerbaijan Cup after defeating Shamakhi 3-1 in the quarter final second leg, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking in an interview with Sport24.az, the Brazilian footballer stressed that Qarabag approach every competition with the same ambition, whether it is the domestic league or the national cup.

“For us every competition is important. That includes both the league and the cup. In any tournament we play in we set the highest targets. If we want to become champions in the Premier League, our aim in the cup is exactly the same,” Borges said.

Qarabag managed to overturn an unfavourable result from the first leg and secured their place in the semi finals with a convincing performance in the return match.

The midfielder admitted the game could have gone to extra time after Shamakhi were awarded a penalty, but the opposition player failed to convert from the spot.

“This is football. You have to be ready for such moments. If the penalty had been scored we were prepared to fight in extra time as well. These things happen,” he explained.

Qarabag will learn their semi final opponent later, with either Sabah or Gabala waiting in the next round. Borges said he had no preference over who the team will face.

“For me it makes no difference. We still have two more games in the cup. We will do everything we can to reach the final,” he said.

With the season entering its decisive stage, Borges also did not rule out the possibility of Qarabag competing for success on both fronts.

“In football anything is possible. But why not?” he added.

Idman.Biz
