Beckham sends emotional birthday message to son Brooklyn despite family tensions

Former England footballer David Beckham has shared a message on social media dedicated to his son Brooklyn Beckham, Idman.Biz reports.

The former midfielder congratulated his son on his 27th birthday, posting a short but emotional message.

“Today you turn 27. Happy birthday, Bust. We love you,” Beckham wrote in his message to Brooklyn.

The post comes amid reports of tension within the Beckham family. Earlier, Brooklyn Beckham publicly stated that his relationship with his parents had become strained and criticised them.

He also said that he prefers to communicate with his parents through lawyers rather than directly.