5 March 2026
EN

Real Madrid eye Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly in summer move

Football
News
5 March 2026 14:48
25
Real Madrid eye Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly in summer move

Real Madrid have reportedly turned their attention back to the Premier League, with Manchester City prospect Nico O’Reilly emerging as a potential transfer target for next summer, Idman.Biz reports.

The Madrid club’s hierarchy see the 20 year old as a particularly valuable prospect due to his versatility, with the youngster capable of playing both at left back and in midfield.

O’Reilly has attracted attention this season with his performances for Manchester City. Despite primarily operating as a defender, he has already contributed four goals and three assists in the Premier League campaign, underlining his attacking qualities.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to consider the English talent a “unique find” as the Spanish giants continue to plan for the future of their squad.

Although Manchester City recently tied their academy graduate to a contract running until 2030, reports suggest Real Madrid would be willing to offer around 40 million euros for the player. The Spanish club are believed to see O’Reilly not only as a long term solution on the left side of defence but also as a move that could weaken one of their major European rivals.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Neymar set for Brazil recall as Ancelotti plans attacking reshuffle
17:12
World football

Neymar set for Brazil recall as Ancelotti plans attacking reshuffle

Santos forward could return for March friendlies against France and Croatia
FC Sumqayit coach Vagif Javadov completes training internship at Belgian club Westerlo
14:15
Azerbaijan football

FC Sumqayit coach Vagif Javadov completes training internship at Belgian club Westerlo - PHOTO

Former Azerbaijan international gains experience abroad as part of UEFA Pro Licence programme
Nani takes centre stage in Aktobe’s pre-season ahead of Kazakhstan Premier League opener
13:42
World football

Nani takes centre stage in Aktobe’s pre-season ahead of Kazakhstan Premier League opener - VIDEO

Former Manchester United star prepares for league debut as Aktobe build excitement for new campaign
Qarabag’s Kady Borges targets cup final after victory over Shamakhi
13:11
Football

Qarabag’s Kady Borges targets cup final after victory over Shamakhi

Brazilian midfielder says team is ready to fight for trophies on both fronts
Gerrard questions Liverpool performance after Wolves defeat
12:05
World football

Gerrard questions Liverpool performance after Wolves defeat

Former Reds captain urges Arne Slot to drop Cody Gakpo from starting line-up
Beckham sends emotional birthday message to son Brooklyn despite family tensions
10:59
Football

Beckham sends emotional birthday message to son Brooklyn despite family tensions

Former England star congratulates his eldest son as reports of strained relations continue

Most read

Flamengo sack Filipe Luís despite 8–0 win in extraordinary decision
3 March 12:10
World football

Flamengo sack Filipe Luís despite 8–0 win in extraordinary decision

Former defender dismissed after board opts for change following early-season setbacks
FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption
4 March 16:41
Formula 1

FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption

Teams affected by flight and freight delays following Middle East tensions
Real Madrid fans call for Florentino Pérez to resign after shock home defeat
3 March 11:30
World football

Real Madrid fans call for Florentino Pérez to resign after shock home defeat

Supporters vent frustration at Bernabéu as Getafe claim first away win over Madrid in 18 years
Lewandowski eyes return in protective mask after eye socket fracture
3 March 15:05
World football

Lewandowski eyes return in protective mask after eye socket fracture

Barcelona striker ruled out of Copa del Rey clash but could feature against Athletic