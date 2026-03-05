Real Madrid eye Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly in summer move

Real Madrid have reportedly turned their attention back to the Premier League, with Manchester City prospect Nico O’Reilly emerging as a potential transfer target for next summer, Idman.Biz reports.

The Madrid club’s hierarchy see the 20 year old as a particularly valuable prospect due to his versatility, with the youngster capable of playing both at left back and in midfield.

O’Reilly has attracted attention this season with his performances for Manchester City. Despite primarily operating as a defender, he has already contributed four goals and three assists in the Premier League campaign, underlining his attacking qualities.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to consider the English talent a “unique find” as the Spanish giants continue to plan for the future of their squad.

Although Manchester City recently tied their academy graduate to a contract running until 2030, reports suggest Real Madrid would be willing to offer around 40 million euros for the player. The Spanish club are believed to see O’Reilly not only as a long term solution on the left side of defence but also as a move that could weaken one of their major European rivals.