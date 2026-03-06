Lewandowski criticises modern academies for failing to produce true strikers

Robert Lewandowski has criticised the approach of modern football academies, arguing that they are producing too many similar players and making it harder for top-class strikers to emerge, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast, the Poland international said current youth systems often focus on uniform development methods, which he believes can suppress the individuality required to become a great forward.

“You cannot learn how to be a great striker in an academy,” Lewandowski said. “Academies often produce players who are very similar to each other. But a striker must think differently and not simply repeat what the team does.”

The experienced forward added that modern coaching methods increasingly encourage players to follow the same patterns, something he believes can limit creativity in attacking positions.

“Of course there are still unique and unusual players,” he explained. “But compared to the past, there are fewer of them. Academies almost work like factories, producing the same type of footballers. But the striker’s role is completely different.”

According to Lewandowski, elite forwards must rely on instinct and courage to make decisions that others on the pitch might not see.

“You cannot do exactly what everyone else does,” he said. “A striker must feel where the ball will fall and where he needs to move. On the pitch, he is often the only one who truly senses that moment. That is instinct.”

Lewandowski, one of the most prolific goalscorers of his generation, has scored more than 600 goals in professional football and currently plays for Barcelona after successful spells with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.