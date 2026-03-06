6 March 2026
EN

Iniesta linked with Morocco technical director role

Football
News
6 March 2026 13:17
Iniesta linked with Morocco technical director role

Andres Iniesta, one of the most celebrated midfielders in modern football and a former Barcelona star, has been linked with a potential role as technical director of the Morocco national team, Idman.Biz reports.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation is keen to appoint the Spanish legend to the position and discussions between the parties are currently ongoing. While negotiations are said to be progressing, no final agreement has yet been reached.

Iniesta retired from professional football in October 2024 after a remarkable career that included multiple La Liga and Champions League titles with Barcelona, as well as the decisive goal that secured Spain’s victory at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Since ending his playing career, the 40-year-old has been completing coaching and management courses as he prepares for a potential role in football administration.

Moroccan officials reportedly see Iniesta’s experience at the highest level as valuable for strengthening the technical structure of the national team, particularly in youth development and long-term strategic planning.

Morocco has enjoyed significant success in recent years, including a historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the federation is continuing to invest in the development of its football system ahead of future international tournaments.

