25 February 2026
EN

Finland ski jumping head coach to miss World Cup events after Olympic alcohol controversy

Winter sports
News
25 February 2026 10:32
16
Finland ski jumping head coach to miss World Cup events after Olympic alcohol controversy

Finland’s ski jumping head coach Igor Medved will miss the next two World Cup rounds following an alcohol-related controversy at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Finnish outlet Iltalehti, Medved has already been removed from his duties during the Milan-Cortina Games after the incident came to light. The Finnish Ski Association has now confirmed that he will not be with the team for upcoming World Cup stops in Austria from 27 February to 1 March and in Finland from 5 to 8 March.

“Head coach Igor Medved is currently not with the team while the necessary discussions regarding the events that took place during the Olympic Games are being conducted,” Iltalehti quoted the federation’s press service as saying. No further details have been officially disclosed, but the episode has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a key stretch of the season.

Medved, who took charge of the Finnish national team in June 2024, had been tasked with rebuilding a once-proud ski jumping programme that has struggled to match its historic success in recent years. The timing of the controversy, at the sport’s biggest stage, has only intensified scrutiny.

Finland now face a delicate period, balancing competitive ambitions on the World Cup circuit with the need to restore stability behind the scenes. The federation has yet to clarify whether Medved will return after the internal review is completed.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale
21 February 13:25
Winter sports

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

Signed speed skating outfit becomes most expensive item on Dutch athletes’ resale platform
Bears dash across ski run at California resort
20 February 17:09
Winter sports

Bears dash across ski run at California resort - VIDEO

Wildlife encounter at Northstar draws attention but causes no injuries
Three experienced French freeriders killed in Mont Blanc avalanche
20 February 14:19
Winter sports

Three experienced French freeriders killed in Mont Blanc avalanche - VIDEO

Rescue teams battled severe weather during hours-long search near Courmayeur
Azerbaijan win two medals at Turkic States Ski Cup in Uludag
19 February 14:07
Winter sports

Azerbaijan win two medals at Turkic States Ski Cup in Uludag

Balametov takes gold while Zakaraeva claims silver in giant slalom events
Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win
14 February 09:36
Winter sports

Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Kazakhstan’s new champion jokes about his medal as Malinin’s title bid unravels in Milan
Stray dog interrupts cross-country skiing race at Winter Olympics
11 February 12:58
Winter sports

Stray dog interrupts cross-country skiing race at Winter Olympics

Unusual incident during competition in Italy briefly steals spotlight from athletes

Most read

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations
Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture
24 February 12:46
World football

Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture

French striker doubtful for Pro League clash with Al Taawoun
Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid
23 February 17:01
World football

Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

French forward below his usual standards against Osasuna amid ongoing fitness concerns
Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career
23 February 12:44
World football

Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career

Mohamed Salah’s nine-game Premier League goal drought continues after Liverpool defeat to Nottingham Forest in 2025-26 season