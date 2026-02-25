Finland ski jumping head coach to miss World Cup events after Olympic alcohol controversy

Finland’s ski jumping head coach Igor Medved will miss the next two World Cup rounds following an alcohol-related controversy at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Finnish outlet Iltalehti, Medved has already been removed from his duties during the Milan-Cortina Games after the incident came to light. The Finnish Ski Association has now confirmed that he will not be with the team for upcoming World Cup stops in Austria from 27 February to 1 March and in Finland from 5 to 8 March.

“Head coach Igor Medved is currently not with the team while the necessary discussions regarding the events that took place during the Olympic Games are being conducted,” Iltalehti quoted the federation’s press service as saying. No further details have been officially disclosed, but the episode has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a key stretch of the season.

Medved, who took charge of the Finnish national team in June 2024, had been tasked with rebuilding a once-proud ski jumping programme that has struggled to match its historic success in recent years. The timing of the controversy, at the sport’s biggest stage, has only intensified scrutiny.

Finland now face a delicate period, balancing competitive ambitions on the World Cup circuit with the need to restore stability behind the scenes. The federation has yet to clarify whether Medved will return after the internal review is completed.