4 March 2026
Ski mountaineering European Championships get under way in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

4 March 2026 10:39
45
The European Ski Mountaineering Championships begin today in Azerbaijan, with the country’s Shahdag Tourism Centre hosting the continental competition.

According to Idman.Biz, Azerbaijan will be represented by five athletes at the tournament: Nazrin Garibova, Nabiyulla Galabagiyev, Anid Sultanov, Abel Ismikhanov and Nurid Shakaraliyev. All five competitors will be aiming to challenge for medals across the disciplines scheduled during the championship.

The event brings together a strong international field, with a total of 123 athletes taking part. Alongside Azerbaijan, competitors from neutral status athletes (AIN), Turkey, Italy, Switzerland, Slovenia, Germany, Russia, Spain, Austria, Norway, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Greece, Andorra and Sweden will compete.

Ski mountaineering, which combines ski touring with high-altitude climbing and downhill racing, has been growing rapidly in popularity across Europe. The championship in Shahdag is also seen as part of the broader development of winter sports infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The European Championships will run until 8 March, with several medal events scheduled throughout the week at the mountain resort in northern Azerbaijan.

