Joey Russell: "I See a Similar Depth in Nargiz Suleymanova’s Journey, Like Alysa Liu’s" – İDMAN.BİZ INTERVIEW

The year 2026 holds special significance for Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova. She became the first Azerbaijani to compete at the European Figure Skating Championships. Although she did not advance to the final segment of the competition, her participation in the continental championship is a significant achievement both for Azerbaijani sports and for Suleymanova herself, who only recently returned to figure skating after a three-year break.

İdman.Biz discussed the skater’s journey and prospects with her coach, Canadian choreographer Joey Russell. The former athlete works at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club as part of the team of Olympic medalists Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson, who consistently train some of the world’s top figure skating stars.

– How did you start working with Nargiz?

– I first met Nargiz at a camp in Luxembourg. At that point, from what I understood, she hadn’t skated for nearly three years but had a very clear dream – to work with Brian Orser and to regain the level and skills she once had.

I actually recognized her immediately because I had an athlete competing at the same Junior World Championships as she did. I remember watching that event and thinking how high the level was – the very first skater landed a triple-triple combination and a solo triple jump, skating impeccably. It really stayed with me.

When I met Nargiz in Luxembourg, what impressed me most wasn’t just her skating, but her genuine love for figure skating. Despite the time away, her passion and desire to return to the sport at a high level were very clear.

– Thanks to her victory at the Bosphorus Cup in Istanbul, Nargiz became the first Azerbaijani to compete at the European Championships. Was her success in Turkey a surprise for you?

I’ve always felt that Nargiz is an incredible skater. She possesses the qualities of a top senior lady in the world. Like many athletes at this level, one of the biggest challenges as a coach is helping them truly believe that they belong among the best.

Her recent competition in Turkey was actually a blessing. Leading into the event, she had been training many very clean short programs, and we had only recently added the triple-triple into the short program. After making a mistake on an element she had been working so hard on, something shifted mentally. She became extremely determined, fought through the rest of the short program, and carried that focus into a strong free skate. From that point on, she delivered with conviction through every remaining element, and it was very meaningful to see her finish the competition the way she did.

– What inspired Nargiz’s current program?

– As always, I begin by asking the skater what inspires them – which artists, films, or moods they connect with. Shallow stood out to me because of its ambiguous opening, with the sound of the crowd and the drums gradually building. It immediately creates atmosphere and emotional tension.

When I discovered that Nargiz is a Lady Gaga fan – like myself – it felt like a natural fit. She was very involved in the creative process, and the goal was to create something that felt authentic rather than imposed.

My favorite moment in the program is her trademark knee slide on the crescendo of the chorus – it’s powerful, musical, and suits her presence perfectly.

– What elements are you working on now?

– Before the European Championships, we focused on achieving consistency with the triple-triple combination in the short program, which Nargiz successfully performed at the Golden Spin of Zagreb. Now we intend to include the triple-triple in the free skate for the competitions that come afterward, as part of a gradual and strategic progression.

That said, Brian and I often remark that her salchow and axel have significant potential. Both jumps have the height and quality that, in time, could allow for a quadruple salchow and a triple axel, when the timing is right.

– Presumably, the biggest disappointment for Nargiz this season was missing the Olympics by just a step. As her coach, how did you feel at that moment?

– I think many people underestimate just how devastating it is to miss Olympic qualification by 0.01. In all my years in sport, it’s something I’ve never personally witnessed. It’s incredibly difficult to process after so much effort and commitment.

I encouraged Nargiz to look at the bigger picture – that given how recently she had returned to the sport, expecting everything to align perfectly would have been almost a fairytale. Sometimes an athlete’s path is longer, and in her case, it may extend beyond 2026.

That said, I truly felt her pain. She was a star in Boston, and I believe she worked extraordinarily hard to deliver such a powerful performance as the opening skater at the World Championships.

– How do you assess Nargiz’s potential?

– Nargiz is an athlete I believe comes along once in a generation. We’ve often talked about skaters like Alysa Liu, who stepped away from the sport to discover herself and ultimately rediscover her love for skating. I see a similar depth in Nargiz’s journey.

When she was younger, she was often viewed primarily as a technical phenomenon. Now in her 20s, she is skating with passion, maturity, and storytelling that, as a choreographer, I truly believe belongs at the heart of this sport.

She inspires me every day, and I hope she continues to follow her dream — because her path, both technically and artistically, still has so much to offer.

– Returning to the Olympics, how do you evaluate the competition in men’s and women’s singles ahead of the Games?

– I love the idea of a young phenom pushing technical boundaries while actively developing artistry – someone like Ilia Malinin, who is redefining what’s possible.

On the other side, journeys of self-acceptance are just as powerful. Watching Alysa Liu step away, grow, and return to the sport on her own terms has been incredibly meaningful.

Seeing Kaori Sakamoto compete at the NHK Trophy this season genuinely moved me. Honestly, I don’t know if I care who wins at the 2026 Winter Olympics — I just hope for defining Olympic moments. These athletes are extraordinary, and watching them rise to the occasion is incredibly inspiring.

– Quad jumps will be some of the key elements determining the fight for medals. There’s an opinion that the focus on jumps gradually takes away the artistic essence of figure skating, which makes this sport special. What do you think?

– Of course, I’m always impressed by the ability of young, driven athletes to push the technical envelope. That evolution is exciting and important for the sport. However, as a choreographer, I believe the true longevity of figure skating lies in storytelling — in performances that resonate across generations. Skaters like Kaori Sakamoto and Yuzuru Hanyu exemplify that balance.

I grew up watching Michelle Kwan, and I spent my competitive career alongside Patrick Chan. Those athletes didn’t just perform elements — they told stories that stayed with you.

For me, keeping figure skating grounded as an art form is essential, and it’s one of my most important goals as someone working on the creative side of the sport.

– How do you assess the influence of top coaches like Brian Orser on modern figure skating?

– I don’t know how I got so lucky to work side by side with Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson. Being around them means seeing how they guide skaters at every stage — from Olympic champions to the youngest athletes who represent the future.

No matter the circumstances, they always lead with the same philosophy: to leave figure skating in a better place than they found it. That consistency and integrity have had a huge influence on modern skating.

The environment at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club is truly magical, and it’s shaped how I view development and responsibility in the sport.

– Finally, are there any young skaters you would highlight?

– Here in Canada, we have many incredibly talented young skaters. Over the years, I’ve learned to be cautious about labeling future stars too early. I’ve made that mistake before, placing expectations on young athletes who hadn’t yet lived the sport into their later teenage years.

Figure skating is a long journey – physically, mentally, and emotionally. For me, time is always the greatest indicator.

That’s what makes this sport so rewarding from my perspective: watching athletes grow, adapt, and stay connected to their love for skating over many seasons.

Leyla Eminova