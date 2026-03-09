9 March 2026
Music, Ice and Grace: Figure Skating Show Held in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

9 March 2026 13:09
A figure skating show was held at the ice arena of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex in Baku as part of “Sports Week,” dedicated to March 8 – International Women’s Day.

According to İdman.Biz, athletes from the Ocaq and TAMIS Sports Clubs performed special programs during the event.

Skaters presented elegant and dynamic routines set to music, showcasing the artistry and beauty of figure skating.

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports together with the Ocaq and TAMIS Sports Clubs. It was also held within the framework of Baku 2026 – the World Capital of Sport initiative.

Idman.Biz
