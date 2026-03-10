FIS cancels Moguls World Cup event scheduled in Shahdag

The Moguls World Cup event that was scheduled to take place at the Shahdag Tourism Center in Azerbaijan has been cancelled and postponed to the next winter season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) confirmed the decision in an official statement.

According to FIS, preparations for the competition revealed that the current natural and winter conditions were not suitable to ensure the expected quality of the course and the competition environment required for an event of this level.

The federation also noted that certain logistical factors could affect travel for athletes and guests, including limited travel options and temporary restrictions at some regional airports. Although Azerbaijan was fully prepared to host the competition, both FIS and the organisers stressed that the priority is to stage the event under the best possible sporting conditions.

As a result, FIS and the Azerbaijani organisers jointly decided to postpone the Moguls World Cup finals planned in Shahdag to the next winter season. The decision is expected to allow organisers to ensure optimal conditions and deliver a world-class event that reflects the ambitions of both Azerbaijan and FIS.

The competition had originally been scheduled to take place on 14–15 March.