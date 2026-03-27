27 March 2026
EN

Georgia make history with first-ever World Championships medal in Prague

Winter sports
News
27 March 2026 12:25
56
Georgia make history with first-ever World Championships medal in Prague

Georgia celebrated a historic milestone at the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, as Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava claimed the country’s first-ever medal in the competition, Idman.Biz.

The Georgian pair produced a strong and composed performance across both programmes to secure silver with 218.41 points, marking a landmark achievement for the nation in figure skating.

Gold was won by Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, who led from the short programme and delivered the best free skate to finish with a personal best of 228.33 points. It was their first world title.

Canada’s Lia Pereira and Trent Michaud took bronze with 216.09 points, also achieving a personal best and their first podium finish at the World Championships.

The absence of reigning champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who ended their season early after winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, opened the door for new names to emerge.

Georgia’s success stands out as one of the defining moments of the opening days in Prague, highlighting the country’s growing presence in elite figure skating.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Redemption After the Olympics: Litvintsev to Skate Short Program at World Championships – İDMAN.BİZ
26 March 12:48
Winter sports

Redemption After the Olympics: Litvintsev to Skate Short Program at World Championships – İDMAN.BİZ

The Azerbaijani skater’s short program could determine his future with the national team
Nargiz Suleymanova performs short programme at World Figure Skating Championships
25 March 15:53
Winter sports

Nargiz Suleymanova performs short programme at World Figure Skating Championships - VIDEO

Azerbaijani skater scores 49.00 as she targets top-24 finish to reach free skate
Curling in Azerbaijan: Big Potential, Total Absence — İdman.biz
12 March 13:11
Winter sports

Curling in Azerbaijan: Big Potential, Total Absence — İdman.biz

The 2026 Winter Olympics have once again highlighted winter sports, but is Azerbaijan ready to develop disciplines like curling?
FIS cancels Moguls World Cup event scheduled in Shahdag
10 March 11:59
Winter sports

FIS cancels Moguls World Cup event scheduled in Shahdag

Competition in Azerbaijan postponed to next winter season due to weather and logistical challenges
European Championship and World Cup in Ski Mountaineering Conclude - PHOTO
9 March 14:26
Winter sports

European Championship and World Cup in Ski Mountaineering Conclude - PHOTO

Final day sees intense vertical race battles across multiple age categories at Shahdag Tourism Center
Music, Ice and Grace: Figure Skating Show Held in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO
9 March 13:09
Winter sports

Music, Ice and Grace: Figure Skating Show Held in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

Special performance dedicated to International Women’s Day takes place as part of Sports Week

Most read

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with multimillion-dollar payments to content creator
25 March 11:52
Football

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with multimillion-dollar payments to content creator

Claims emerge from podcast interview, but player has yet to respond publicly
Ancelotti responds to backlash over Neymar omission
26 March 10:30
World football

Ancelotti responds to backlash over Neymar omission

Brazil coach plays down criticism ahead of France friendly
Real Madrid doctors using free version of ChatGPT, claims former club dietitian
25 March 13:28
Football

Real Madrid doctors using free version of ChatGPT, claims former club dietitian

Itziar Gonzalez criticises medical staff amid reports of injury handling concerns
Chelsea keeping close eye on Cesc Fabregas as potential future head coach
25 March 09:33
Football

Chelsea keeping close eye on Cesc Fabregas as potential future head coach

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder impressing with progressive approach at Como