Georgia celebrated a historic milestone at the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, as Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava claimed the country’s first-ever medal in the competition, Idman.Biz.

The Georgian pair produced a strong and composed performance across both programmes to secure silver with 218.41 points, marking a landmark achievement for the nation in figure skating.

Gold was won by Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, who led from the short programme and delivered the best free skate to finish with a personal best of 228.33 points. It was their first world title.

Canada’s Lia Pereira and Trent Michaud took bronze with 216.09 points, also achieving a personal best and their first podium finish at the World Championships.

The absence of reigning champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who ended their season early after winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, opened the door for new names to emerge.

Georgia’s success stands out as one of the defining moments of the opening days in Prague, highlighting the country’s growing presence in elite figure skating.