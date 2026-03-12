Curling in Azerbaijan: Big Potential, Total Absence — İdman.biz

12 March 2026
Curling in Azerbaijan: Big Potential, Total Absence

12 March 2026
Curling in Azerbaijan: Big Potential, Total Absence

Azerbaijan attempted to launch a curling section in 2024. However, what happened to the sport afterward largely remained outside the public spotlight. Meanwhile, the 2026 Winter Olympics have once again raised the question of how winter sports should develop in the country.

Curling is often regarded as one of the most controversial winter sports. Some consider it dull and meaningless, while others see it as fascinating and even one of the most intellectual disciplines in winter sport. It is no coincidence that it is often nicknamed “chess on ice,” as success requires not only technique and precision but also a well-thought-out strategy.

At the same time, the Winter Games in Italy showed that curling is far from boring. A dispute between the national teams of Sweden and Canada quickly went viral online and sparked widespread discussion and jokes. A Swedish athlete accused Canadian curler Mark Kennedy of violating the rules by allegedly nudging a stone with his finger after releasing it. The Canadian responded with sharp counter-accusations and blunt language, quickly becoming a trending topic among internet users.

For Azerbaijan, however, the Olympics ended with its own disappointment. Figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev finished in last place, while alpine skier Anastasia Papatoma placed 51st.

Efforts made in recent years to develop winter sports in Azerbaijan suggest that there is interest in expanding these disciplines. However, tangible results have yet to follow.

But back to curling.

In 2024, Azerbaijan decided to try developing the sport again. Media reports said a curling section had opened at the “Ocaq” club, where a foreign coach was invited and the necessary equipment was purchased.

However, the country’s winter sports federation told İdman.biz that curling effectively does not exist in Azerbaijan today and there are currently no plans to revive it. According to the organization’s secretary general, Gunel Badalova, a curling coach had been brought to the country by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, but the section was eventually closed due to the lack of proper infrastructure.

“Our ice is suitable for short track, figure skating and hockey, but it is completely unsuitable for curling. At the moment we are not planning to open such a section — we are focusing on sports for which the infrastructure already exists,” Badalova explained.

Preparing ice for curling is a separate and fairly complex process. Curling ice is warmer than the ice used for hockey or figure skating and must be perfectly level, without slopes or distortions.

Deionized (ultra-pure) water is evenly sprayed onto the surface of the ice. When it freezes, it forms thousands of tiny bumps — a process known as pebbling. These bumps reduce friction, allowing the heavy stones to glide more easily and curl as they move. As the stones slide, the bumps slightly melt, creating a thin layer of water that further enhances the glide. Because of this, the surface must be refreshed before matches and training sessions.

In other words, creating proper curling ice is far from simple. Everything matters: the quality of the ice, water and air, the temperature conditions and the expertise of the specialists responsible for maintaining the surface.

If curling ever returns to Azerbaijan, the country will need not only coaches but also a team of ice technicians and the appropriate infrastructure. Currently, only one ice arena operates in the country.

At the same time, curling could potentially become a popular winter sport in Azerbaijan compared to many other disciplines. Unlike several winter sports, it does not impose strict age limits and requires relatively modest physical preparation at the beginner level. For instance, in figure skating serious athletic development usually requires children to start training at the age of four to six. In Azerbaijan, however, interest in the sport often appears among girls already in their teenage years.

Under such circumstances, finding a young athlete capable of eventually reaching the world level becomes extremely difficult — especially in a country where attention, interest and resources have traditionally been focused on summer sports.

For this reason, it may be worth concentrating on disciplines where attracting and developing local athletes is easier, rather than investing in naturalized competitors in other sports that have yet to deliver notable results. Curling could potentially become one of those disciplines.

