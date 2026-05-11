Marie-Louise Eta becomes first woman to win a Bundesliga match as head coach

Marie-Louise Eta has become the first woman to win a Bundesliga match as head coach of a men’s team.

As reported by İdman.Biz citing Associated Press, the historic achievement came during the 33rd round of the German Bundesliga, where Union Berlin defeated Mainz 05 3:1 away from home.

The victory ended a seven-match winless run for Union Berlin and marked Eta’s first success in her fourth game in charge of the club.

Eta was appointed interim head coach in April following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart. Prior to taking charge of the men’s side, she had already worked within Union Berlin’s coaching structure and is expected to move into a role with the club’s women’s team after the season concludes.

Her victory over Mainz was viewed not only as a personal milestone but also as a landmark moment in European football. Eta became the first woman to lead a men’s team to victory in one of Europe’s five major leagues.

Her appointment earlier this year triggered a wave of sexist reactions on social media, prompting Union Berlin to publicly defend their coach and condemn the abuse directed at her.

Although the match carried little significance in terms of league standings — with Union Berlin neither fighting for European qualification nor facing relegation danger — the result provided an important boost for the club after a difficult run of form.

Union Berlin are set to face Augsburg in the final round of the Bundesliga season, after which Eta will conclude her spell as interim head coach of the men’s team.