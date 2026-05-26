26 May 2026
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Concerns grow over 2026 World Cup ticket sales in the United States

World Cup 2026
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26 May 2026 12:33
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Concerns grow over 2026 World Cup ticket sales in the United States

Concerns have emerged in the United States over ticket sales for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with demand for several matches reportedly falling below expectations.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Newsweek, analysts believe FIFA’s pricing policy may be one of the main reasons behind the slower-than-expected sales.

According to the report, Atlanta currently has the highest number of unsold tickets among host cities for group-stage matches, with 5,414 seats still available. Philadelphia follows with 4,402 unsold tickets, while Los Angeles and San Francisco reportedly have 4,230 and 4,217 tickets remaining respectively.

The report also noted growing dissatisfaction among supporters over high ticket prices and FIFA’s dynamic pricing system, under which prices fluctuate depending on demand and market conditions.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in the tournament’s history, featuring 48 national teams for the first time. The competition will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

Organisers are expecting record attendances and global audiences, but concerns over affordability have already sparked debate among fans and analysts less than a year before the opening match.

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