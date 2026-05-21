21 May 2026
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LEGO responds to AI rumours with behind-the-scenes World Cup advert footage - PHOTO/VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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21 May 2026 17:13
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LEGO responds to AI rumours with behind-the-scenes World Cup advert footage - PHOTO/VIDEO

LEGO has responded to online speculation surrounding its latest World Cup-themed commercial featuring some of football’s biggest stars, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

According to İdman.Biz, the company shared behind-the-scenes footage after social media users claimed that doubles or artificial intelligence may have been used during production of the advert.

LEGO accompanied the backstage clip with the message: “Still think it was AI? Watch the real behind-the-scenes footage.”

The commercial shows the four football superstars gathered around a LEGO-built FIFA World Cup trophy as part of the campaign titled “Everyone Wants a Piece”. The advert was created to promote a special LEGO collection ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The campaign quickly went viral online, with some viewers questioning whether the players had actually filmed scenes together or whether digital effects and AI technology had been heavily involved.

By releasing footage from the filming process, LEGO attempted to dismiss those claims and demonstrate that the commercial was created through a real production shoot involving the footballers themselves.

The advert has attracted significant attention across social media platforms and combines football culture with one of the world’s most recognisable toy brands ahead of next summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Idman.Biz
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