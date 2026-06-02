Turkey announce final squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Turkey have officially confirmed their final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with head coach Vincenzo Montella selecting 26 players for the tournament in North America.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Italian manager has combined experienced internationals with several rising young stars as Turkey prepare for matches against the United States, Paraguay and Australia in Group D.

Goalkeepers:

Altay Bayindir, Mert Gunok, Ugurcan Cakir.

Defenders:

Abdulkadir Bardakci, Caglar Soyuncu, Eren Elmali, Ferdi Kadioglu, Merih Demiral, Mert Muldur, Ozan Kabak, Samet Akaydin, Zeki Celik.

Midfielders:

Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yuksek, Kaan Ayhan, Orkun Kokcu, Salih Ozcan, Arda Guler, Irfan Can Kahveci, Oguz Aydin, Yunus Akgun.

Forwards:

Baris Alper Yilmaz, Can Uzun, Deniz Gul, Kenan Yildiz, Kerem Akturkoglu.

Several players included in the preliminary extended squad failed to make the final selection. Ersin Destanoglu, Muhammed Sengezer, Ahmetcan Kaplan, Yusuf Akcicek, Mustafa Eskihellac, Atakan Karazor, Demir Ege Tiknaz, Aral Simsir and Yusuf Sari were all omitted from the final World Cup roster.

Turkey head into the tournament with growing optimism following strong recent performances under Montella. The squad features a number of players competing at Europe’s top clubs, including Inter captain Hakan Calhanoglu, Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler and Juventus talent Kenan Yildiz.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with 48 national teams participating in the expanded tournament format for the first time.