Azerbaijan joins international programme under Formula 1 umbrella - PHOTO

Azerbaijan has officially become part of the international STEM Racing educational programme, which is supported by Formula 1.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the project is coordinated in the country by Baku City Circuit Operating Company and aims to promote engineering education while preparing young people for careers in high-tech industries.

As part of the initiative, the STEM Racing Hub training centre has been officially launched. The new facility has been created to provide practical training for participants, who will be involved in designing, manufacturing and improving racing model cars.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov highlighted the importance of the programme for future generations.

"It is a great pleasure that our country has become part of this global platform. STEM Racing not only provides students with technical knowledge but also helps them develop teamwork, leadership and project management skills. Many participants go on to pursue engineering degrees, work for leading technology companies and even build careers in Formula 1. I am confident that our team's participation in the world finals will be a valuable experience for the country and inspire thousands of young people," the minister said.

Azerbaijan will be represented on the international stage by the Caspian Apex team. The squad will compete at the STEM Racing World Finals, scheduled to take place from October 3 to 8, 2026, on Sentosa Island in Singapore. The event will bring together the strongest youth engineering teams from around the world.

The programme closely mirrors the structure and operations of Formula 1 teams. Participants independently design racing models using professional engineering software, conduct aerodynamic analysis, manufacture components with 3D printers and test their creations. They are also responsible for marketing activities, partnership development and presentation preparation.

It was also announced that Azerbaijan plans to host its first national STEM Racing Championship in 2027. The winner of the competition will earn the right to represent the country at the following world finals.