24 April 2026
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Verstappen voices concerns over new RB22 as exit talk emerges

Formula 1
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24 April 2026 15:13
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Verstappen voices concerns over new RB22 as exit talk emerges

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has expressed dissatisfaction with the technical direction of Formula 1’s next-generation car, raising the possibility that he could leave the sport at the end of the current season, Idman.Biz reports.

The Dutch driver is reportedly unhappy with the RB22’s engine concept, which is expected to feature a 50/50 split between internal combustion power and electrical energy under the upcoming regulations. Verstappen is said to believe that such changes move the sport away from its traditional racing DNA, fuelling speculation about his long-term future in Formula 1.

Speaking at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Oscar Piastri described the potential departure of Verstappen as a major blow for the championship. He stressed that drivers want to compete against the very best, adding that Verstappen has set the benchmark in recent years.

Piastri also noted that Red Bull Racing do not currently appear to have the most competitive car on the grid, although development work and regulatory discussions remain ongoing. He warned that losing one of the sport’s leading figures over disagreements with the rules would reflect poorly on Formula 1 as a whole.

The debate comes amid broader discussions about the future of Formula 1’s technical regulations, with teams and governing bodies attempting to balance sustainability, performance and entertainment value ahead of the next era of the sport.

Idman.Biz
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