22 April 2026
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Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt - VIDEO

World football
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22 April 2026 15:16
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Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt

Achraf Hakimi shared a light-hearted off-pitch moment after meeting global music star Rihanna in Paris, presenting her with a personalised shirt from Paris Saint-Germain, Idman.Biz reports.

The PSG defender handed over his signed jersey during the encounter, with images and videos of the meeting quickly spreading across social media platforms. The interaction between the footballer and the internationally renowned artist drew significant attention, blending the worlds of sport and entertainment.

Fans reacted with humour online, joking about whether Hakimi regularly carries signed shirts while walking around the city in case of unexpected celebrity meetings. The moment has added to the player’s popularity off the pitch, highlighting his global profile beyond football.

Hakimi has been a key figure for PSG this season, contributing both defensively and in attack as the club continues to compete at the highest level in domestic and European competitions.

Idman.Biz
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