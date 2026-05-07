7 May 2026
EN

Niklas Sule announces shock retirement from football at 30

Football
News
7 May 2026 12:44
34
Niklas Sule announces shock retirement from football at 30

Niklas Sule has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 30 following an injury scare suffered during Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga defeat against TSG Hoffenheim on 18 April, İdman.Biz reports.

The German defender confirmed the decision in an emotional statement published on Dortmund’s official website, revealing that the fear of suffering another serious knee injury ultimately convinced him to step away from the game.

“I want to announce that I am retiring this summer,” Sule said. “Our doctor carried out tests in the dressing room, looked at the physiotherapist and shook his head. I went into the shower and cried for about 10 minutes thinking: ‘My cruciate ligament is torn.’

“The next day I had an MRI scan and received good news, but it became 1000 per cent clear to me that this was it, it was over. I could not imagine anything worse than waiting for the chance to live, to be independent, to go on holiday, to spend time with my children — only to tear my ACL for a third time.”

Sule enjoyed a successful career in German football, representing Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. During his time at Bayern, he won multiple domestic titles and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy as part of the club’s treble-winning side.

Across his career, the centre-back collected 14 major trophies and also became a regular member of the Germany national football team setup during his peak years.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Vincent Kompany insists Bayern were capable of winning Champions League despite PSG exit
15:45
Football

Vincent Kompany insists Bayern were capable of winning Champions League despite PSG exit

Bayern boss says “details” decided the semi-final as the German giants fell short against Paris Saint-Germain
Rudiger criticised over alleged treatment of Real Madrid team-mate Carreras
14:34
Football

Rudiger criticised over alleged treatment of Real Madrid team-mate Carreras

Reports claim several players urged the German defender to apologise after training-ground incidents
Bayern furious with refereeing after Champions League exit to PSG
11:32
Football

Bayern furious with refereeing after Champions League exit to PSG

Vincent Kompany’s side believe several controversial decisions played a decisive role in the semi-final defeat
Neftchi expect FIFA transfer ban to be lifted within days
10:59
Football

Neftchi expect FIFA transfer ban to be lifted within days

The Baku club insist the issue was caused by a delayed payment and say all obligations have already been fulfilled
Raphinha dismisses Barcelona exit rumours and blasts journalist
10:23
Football

Raphinha dismisses Barcelona exit rumours and blasts journalist

The Brazilian winger insists reports about doubts over his future at the Catalan club are completely false
PSG survive Bayern test again to reach Champions League final
09:49
Football

PSG survive Bayern test again to reach Champions League final

The Parisians book back-to-back appearances in Europe’s biggest match and will face Arsenal in Budapest

Most read

Real Madrid fans launch “Mbappe Out” petition with more than one million signatures
6 May 11:11
World football

Real Madrid fans launch “Mbappe Out” petition with more than one million signatures

Supporters’ frustration reportedly fuelled by disciplinary concerns, dressing-room tensions and the French star’s trip to Italy
Robinho Jr files complaint against Neymar after alleged training ground altercation at Santos
5 May 12:34
Football

Robinho Jr files complaint against Neymar after alleged training ground altercation at Santos

Young forward demands action over safety concerns as club faces pressure to investigate incident
Three killed and dozens injured after monster truck crashes into crowd in Colombia
5 May 11:59
Other

Three killed and dozens injured after monster truck crashes into crowd in Colombia

Fatal accident at Popayan show raises safety concerns after vehicle loses control in front of spectators
Messi sits in Antonelli’s car as Italian wins Miami Grand Prix - VIDEO
4 May 16:29
Formula 1

Messi sits in Antonelli’s car as Italian wins Miami Grand Prix - VIDEO

Fans joke about “Leo effect” after Mercedes driver’s third straight victory