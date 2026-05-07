Niklas Sule announces shock retirement from football at 30

Niklas Sule has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 30 following an injury scare suffered during Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga defeat against TSG Hoffenheim on 18 April, İdman.Biz reports.

The German defender confirmed the decision in an emotional statement published on Dortmund’s official website, revealing that the fear of suffering another serious knee injury ultimately convinced him to step away from the game.

“I want to announce that I am retiring this summer,” Sule said. “Our doctor carried out tests in the dressing room, looked at the physiotherapist and shook his head. I went into the shower and cried for about 10 minutes thinking: ‘My cruciate ligament is torn.’

“The next day I had an MRI scan and received good news, but it became 1000 per cent clear to me that this was it, it was over. I could not imagine anything worse than waiting for the chance to live, to be independent, to go on holiday, to spend time with my children — only to tear my ACL for a third time.”

Sule enjoyed a successful career in German football, representing Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. During his time at Bayern, he won multiple domestic titles and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy as part of the club’s treble-winning side.

Across his career, the centre-back collected 14 major trophies and also became a regular member of the Germany national football team setup during his peak years.