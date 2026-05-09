9 May 2026
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Real Madrid inform Mourinho over dressing-room clash

Football
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9 May 2026 10:30
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Real Madrid inform Mourinho over dressing-room clash

Representatives of Real Madrid have reportedly briefed Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho on the details of an internal conflict involving Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing AS, the altercation resulted in Valverde suffering a head injury during the incident. Sources claim the individual who spoke with Mourinho did not fully defend Tchouameni, although a greater share of the blame was allegedly placed on the Uruguayan midfielder.

The report also suggested the episode exposed the inexperience of Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who was reportedly unable to calm tensions on the pitch before the situation escalated further inside the squad.

According to AS, the very fact that club officials are discussing dressing-room issues with Mourinho is being viewed in Spain as a sign of serious interest in bringing the Portuguese manager back to the Santiago Bernabeu. Club insiders reportedly believe Mourinho could be the ideal figure to oversee major changes within both the squad and the dressing room structure.

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup during his time in charge. His intense leadership style and ability to rebuild fractured dressing rooms continue to make him a highly influential figure in European football.

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