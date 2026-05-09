Bayern confirm trial for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s younger brother

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the younger brother of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, recently spent time on trial with the Bundesliga giants.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 16-year-old trained with Bayern and also featured in a trial match as the club continued to assess his potential.

“I can confirm that the brother was here. He trained with us and played a trial match as well. He is a talented young player. We will see what happens next,” Freund said in comments quoted by Bayern & Germany.

Tornike is currently part of the system at Dinamo Tbilisi and was included in the senior squad for the first time last week, underlining his growing reputation in Georgian football.

His older brother Khvicha has become one of Europe’s standout attacking players in recent years following successful spells with Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern’s interest in Tornike suggests the German club are keen to monitor another emerging talent from the Kvaratskhelia family.