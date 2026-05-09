9 May 2026
EN

Bayern confirm trial for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s younger brother

Football
News
9 May 2026 11:18
41
Bayern confirm trial for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s younger brother

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the younger brother of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, recently spent time on trial with the Bundesliga giants.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 16-year-old trained with Bayern and also featured in a trial match as the club continued to assess his potential.

“I can confirm that the brother was here. He trained with us and played a trial match as well. He is a talented young player. We will see what happens next,” Freund said in comments quoted by Bayern & Germany.

Tornike is currently part of the system at Dinamo Tbilisi and was included in the senior squad for the first time last week, underlining his growing reputation in Georgian football.

His older brother Khvicha has become one of Europe’s standout attacking players in recent years following successful spells with Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern’s interest in Tornike suggests the German club are keen to monitor another emerging talent from the Kvaratskhelia family.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Final El Clasico of the season: Barcelona on the brink of the title as Real Madrid sink into crisis – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW
17:16
Football

Final El Clasico of the season: Barcelona on the brink of the title as Real Madrid sink into crisis – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW

Matchweek 35 of La Liga brings a potentially decisive showdown in the Spanish title race
Premier League: Arsenal defend top spot as Manchester City wait for a slip-up
14:59
Football

Premier League: Arsenal defend top spot as Manchester City wait for a slip-up

The English Premier League returns this weekend with crucial fixtures in Matchweek 36
Azerbaijani Armed Forces conclude mini-football championship honouring Heydar Aliyev
12:48
Football

Azerbaijani Armed Forces conclude mini-football championship honouring Heydar Aliyev

Naval Forces crowned champions after defeating Air Force team in final dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the National Leader’s birth
Marseille players reportedly vandalise club training base during crisis retreat
12:03
Football

Marseille players reportedly vandalise club training base during crisis retreat

Tensions boiled over after a series of poor Ligue 1 results as players allegedly held an unauthorised party at La Commanderie
Real Madrid inform Mourinho over dressing-room clash
10:30
Football

Real Madrid inform Mourinho over dressing-room clash

Internal tensions at the Bernabeu reportedly leave Valverde with a head injury as speculation over Mourinho’s potential return gathers pace
Liverpool consider PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier as potential Alisson replacement
09:45
Football

Liverpool consider PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier as potential Alisson replacement

French shot-stopper could emerge as a target at Anfield amid growing uncertainty surrounding Alisson’s future

Most read

UFC launch $1.5 million VIP packages for historic White House event
7 May 13:59
MMA

UFC launch $1.5 million VIP packages for historic White House event

Exclusive “partner investment” offers for Freedom 250 include premium access and expected seats at Conor McGregor’s comeback fight
Rudiger criticised over alleged treatment of Real Madrid team-mate Carreras
7 May 14:34
Football

Rudiger criticised over alleged treatment of Real Madrid team-mate Carreras

Reports claim several players urged the German defender to apologise after training-ground incidents
Real Madrid dressing-room leaks spark deeper crisis amid growing internal tensions
8 May 16:49
World football

Real Madrid dressing-room leaks spark deeper crisis amid growing internal tensions

Reports in Spain claim mistrust is spreading inside the squad following the Valverde-Tchouameni incident and disagreements over the club’s future direction
Petition calling for Mbappe’s exit from Real Madrid reaches 40 million signatures
8 May 10:41
World football

Petition calling for Mbappe’s exit from Real Madrid reaches 40 million signatures

The French forward has come under increasing scrutiny amid injury concerns, dressing-room tensions and criticism from supporters ahead of El Clasico