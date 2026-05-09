Liverpool consider PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier as potential Alisson replacement

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Lucas Chevalier as a possible successor to Alisson Becker should the Brazilian leave the club this summer.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing journalist Ekrem Konur, the Merseyside club have identified the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper as one of the options under consideration. The report claims Chevalier could be open to leaving the French champions despite only joining the club in the summer of 2025.

Speculation surrounding Alisson’s future has intensified in recent days following reports linking the Liverpool goalkeeper with a potential move to Juventus. The Brazil international remains one of the most highly rated goalkeepers in world football, but Liverpool are believed to be assessing long-term alternatives in case of a major summer departure.

Chevalier, 24, is regarded as one of the brightest young goalkeepers in European football. His current contract with PSG runs until the summer of 2030, while his estimated market value stands at around €30 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Liverpool are expected to reshape parts of the squad ahead of the new season as the club continue planning for the next phase of their project under the current management structure.