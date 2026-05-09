9 May 2026
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Azerbaijani Armed Forces conclude mini-football championship honouring Heydar Aliyev

Football
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9 May 2026 12:48
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Azerbaijani Armed Forces conclude mini-football championship honouring Heydar Aliyev

A closing ceremony has been held for the Azerbaijani Armed Forces mini-football championship organised in honour of the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence, the tournament was staged among servicemen representing different branches of the Azerbaijani Army, the ministry’s departments and specialised military educational institutions.

The ceremony took place at the base of the Central Army Sports Club, where participants first observed a minute’s silence in memory of the National Leader and Azerbaijani martyrs who lost their lives for the country. The national anthem was then performed with accompaniment from a military orchestra.

Speaking during the event, Colonel Javid Agayev stressed the importance of such competitions in maintaining the physical fitness of servicemen and strengthening team spirit within the armed forces. On behalf of the Ministry of Defence leadership, he congratulated the winning teams and wished them success in their future service.

The final match, officiated by a referee from Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, featured teams representing the Naval Forces and Air Force. After a closely contested encounter, the Naval Forces team secured victory to become champions of the tournament.

At the end of the ceremony, medals and the championship trophy were presented to the winning teams.

Idman.Biz
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