Mbappe admits he has never rewatched 2022 World Cup final defeat

France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he has never watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup final again following his country's heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in Qatar, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking in comments shared by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the French forward admitted that he prefers to leave the painful memory in the past rather than relive one of the most dramatic matches in football history.

"I have never rewatched the 2022 World Cup final. Never," Mbappe said. "If I watch it, it could awaken some demons. We have to move on. We lost."

The final, played in December 2022 at Lusail Stadium, is widely regarded as one of the greatest World Cup matches ever. Argentina and France played out a thrilling 3-3 draw before Lionel Messi's side triumphed 4-2 in a penalty shootout to claim the world title.

Despite ending on the losing side, Mbappe produced one of the most remarkable individual performances in World Cup history. The striker scored a hat-trick in the final, becoming only the second player ever to achieve the feat in a World Cup final after England legend Geoff Hurst in 1966.

Since that defeat, Mbappe has continued to establish himself as one of football's biggest stars. After completing his long-awaited move to Real Madrid, he remains one of the key figures for France as the team prepares for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.