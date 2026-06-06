6 June 2026
EN

Mbappe admits he has never rewatched 2022 World Cup final defeat

World Cup 2026
News
6 June 2026 17:20
16
Mbappe admits he has never rewatched 2022 World Cup final defeat

France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he has never watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup final again following his country's heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in Qatar, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking in comments shared by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the French forward admitted that he prefers to leave the painful memory in the past rather than relive one of the most dramatic matches in football history.

"I have never rewatched the 2022 World Cup final. Never," Mbappe said. "If I watch it, it could awaken some demons. We have to move on. We lost."

The final, played in December 2022 at Lusail Stadium, is widely regarded as one of the greatest World Cup matches ever. Argentina and France played out a thrilling 3-3 draw before Lionel Messi's side triumphed 4-2 in a penalty shootout to claim the world title.

Despite ending on the losing side, Mbappe produced one of the most remarkable individual performances in World Cup history. The striker scored a hat-trick in the final, becoming only the second player ever to achieve the feat in a World Cup final after England legend Geoff Hurst in 1966.

Since that defeat, Mbappe has continued to establish himself as one of football's biggest stars. After completing his long-awaited move to Real Madrid, he remains one of the key figures for France as the team prepares for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Messi and Ronaldo set to make World Cup history in 2026
16:12
World Cup 2026

Messi and Ronaldo set to make World Cup history in 2026

Argentina and Portugal stars are on course to become the first players ever to appear at six FIFA World Cups
FIFA introduces new stadium restrictions for 2026 World Cup fans
5 June 14:26
World Cup 2026

FIFA introduces new stadium restrictions for 2026 World Cup fans

Vuvuzelas, whistles, sirens and laser devices among items banned from venues

Japan change World Cup training base after concerns over facilities in Mexico
4 June 17:26
World Cup 2026

Japan change World Cup training base after concerns over facilities in Mexico

Asian side relocate preparations ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

Thunderstorm Protocol Could Disrupt 2026 World Cup Matches
4 June 10:11
World Cup 2026

Thunderstorm Protocol Could Disrupt 2026 World Cup Matches

FIFA confirms strict lightning safety measures for tournament across North America
Turkey announce final squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup
2 June 13:46
World Cup 2026

Turkey announce final squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Vincenzo Montella names 26-man squad as Crescent-Stars prepare for group-stage clashes against USA, Paraguay and Australia
Sabah midfielder misses Uzbekistan’s first World Cup warm-up match against Canada
2 June 09:35
World Cup 2026

Sabah midfielder misses Uzbekistan’s first World Cup warm-up match against Canada

Uzbeks suffer 2-0 defeat in opening friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Most read

Japan change World Cup training base after concerns over facilities in Mexico
4 June 17:26
World Cup 2026

Japan change World Cup training base after concerns over facilities in Mexico

Asian side relocate preparations ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

Jose Mourinho Dismisses AI-Generated Real Madrid Video Amid Election Campaign
4 June 09:35
Football

Jose Mourinho Dismisses AI-Generated Real Madrid Video Amid Election Campaign

Benfica manager says viral clip showing him in a Real Madrid shirt was created using artificial intelligence
Former Azerbaijan Gymnast Reportedly Loses Contact After Alleged Dubai Police Visit
4 June 11:59
Gymnastics

Former Azerbaijan Gymnast Reportedly Loses Contact After Alleged Dubai Police Visit

Lawyer claims Zeynab Javadli and her three daughters were taken to an unknown location amid custody dispute
Manchester City could take legal action over Haaland transfer claims
4 June 15:48
Football

Manchester City could take legal action over Haaland transfer claims

Premier League champions reject suggestions that Erling Haaland could join Real Madrid