15 April 2026
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15-year-old Qarabag player says he wants to wear Real Madrid shirt

Azerbaijan football
Interview
15 April 2026 17:57
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15-year-old Qarabag player says he wants to wear Real Madrid shirt

Fifteen-year-old Azerbaijani talent Ali Bashirov, widely regarded as one of the country’s most promising young footballers, has revealed his dream of one day playing for Real Madrid.

The forward, who represents the Azerbaijan national youth teams and Qarabag’s U17 side, has already attracted attention at club level. Head coach Qurban Qurbanov has invited him on several occasions to train with the senior squad, highlighting the teenager’s rapid progress.

A lifelong supporter of Real Madrid, Bashirov names Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol. “My biggest dream is to one day wear the shirt of this club and play an official match for them”, he said to Idman.Biz.

His journey in football began when his father took him to a local training session, where he quickly stood out as the best player. At the age of seven, he joined Qarabag’s academy after a successful trial, training with players older than himself and steadily developing his skills.

Bashirov has now reached a level where he is regularly called up to train with the first team. He recalled receiving a surprise call from Gurbanov inviting him to join the senior session the day after a match. “I was very happy because it is a great honour to gain such experience at a young age. I was a bit nervous at first, but the coaching staff supported me, and gradually I gained confidence,” he said.

The young forward believes his dedication and disciplined approach have helped him earn recognition. “I just try to do my best and follow instructions. The coaches know better what they think of me”, he added.

Bashirov also commented on Qarabag’s current campaign in the Azerbaijan Premier League, expressing confidence that the team will achieve its goals by the end of the season.

He confirmed reports of interest from Strasbourg, saying he has been invited for a trial in France after scouts followed his performances. The move was coordinated through his representatives and approved by Qarabag, with further details expected after the visit.

Despite his focus on football, Bashirov takes his education seriously and is interested in technical subjects, with plans to pursue a related career path in the future. Outside the pitch, he enjoys reading, playing chess and table tennis.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
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