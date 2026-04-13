13 April 2026
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Qarabag manager Qurbanov turns 54 as Azerbaijani football icon celebrates birthday

Azerbaijan football
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13 April 2026 11:49
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Qarabag manager Qurbanov turns 54 as Azerbaijani football icon celebrates birthday

Qurban Qurbanov, one of the most successful and influential figures in Azerbaijani football, is celebrating his 54th birthday today, Idman.Biz reports.

Born on April 13, 1972, in the village of Ashagi Tala in the Zagatala region, Qurbanov built a notable playing career before becoming a defining figure on the touchline. He began professionally with Dashgin Zagatala and went on to represent clubs including Neftchi, Dinamo Stavropol, Baltika, Fakel, Volga-Gazprom and Inter.

At international level, Qurbanov earned 68 caps for Azerbaijan between 1992 and 2005, scoring 14 goals and establishing himself as one of the national team’s key players during that period.

His managerial legacy began in 2008, when he took charge of Qarabag, replacing Turkish coach Rasim Kara. Under his leadership, the club has achieved unprecedented domestic success and consistent performances in European competitions, raising the profile of Azerbaijani football on the continental stage.

In recognition of his contributions to the development of football in the country, Qurbanov was awarded the Shohrat Order in 2022 by Ilham Aliyev.

Off the pitch, Qurbanov is a family man and father of three, continuing to balance his professional achievements with a stable personal life.

Idman.Biz
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