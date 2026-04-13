13 April 2026
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John Terry close to buying English league club in £14m deal

World football
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13 April 2026 13:14
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John Terry close to buying English league club in £14m deal

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry is reportedly close to completing a £14 million takeover of Colchester United, according to The Sun.

The League Two club has been on the market since September, with long-time owner and chairman Robbie Cowling previously stating his intention to hand control to a new generation of leadership.

Talks are understood to be at an advanced stage, with Terry now poised to take his first major step into football ownership following his retirement from playing and subsequent coaching roles.

Colchester currently sit 13th in League Two and boosted their position with a convincing 3-0 victory over promotion-chasing Swindon Town on Saturday, a result that underlines the club’s potential under fresh investment.

A deal would mark another high-profile example of former players moving into ownership, as Terry looks to apply his experience at the top level to help reshape the future of the Essex-based side.

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