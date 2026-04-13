Mourinho blasts Tottenham’s leadership as club sinks deeper into crisis

Former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has sharply criticized the club’s leadership, stating that the team’s current struggles are a direct consequence of management decisions.

As reported by Idman.Biz with reference to foreign media, the Portuguese manager questioned the club’s direction and long-term strategy.

“What do you expect from Tottenham? They sack coaches who reach finals, even those who win European trophies. The club has never had a big-club mentality - they create the illusion of success, but in reality they are losers,” Mourinho said.

He also pointed to constant managerial changes as a key issue, stressing that stability cannot be built under such conditions. “You cannot keep changing coaches and suddenly expect stability. Sacking a manager just days before one of the most important matches in the club’s history and then being surprised by defeats? At some point, it’s no longer about the coaches – it’s about a toxic environment and questionable decisions at the top. Talent means nothing without character, and Tottenham has neither,” he added.

Mourinho was dismissed from Tottenham around five years ago, just days before the English League Cup final. In that match, the London side lost 0:1 to Manchester City.

Currently, Tottenham sit in the lower part of the Premier League table and are dangerously close to the relegation zone, reflecting the deep crisis surrounding the club.