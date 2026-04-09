Araz-Nakhchivan miss out on 100,000 manat bonus after defeat

Araz-Nakhchivan players missed the chance to earn a 100,000 manat bonus this week after suffering a defeat in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

As reported by Idman.Biz with reference to sportinfo.az, the sum had been promised by Nakhchivan Football Federation president Zaur Akhundov ahead of the team’s match against Sabah in the 26th round of the league. He met with the squad before kick-off and pledged the reward in case of victory.

Araz-Nakhchivan made a strong start to the game, taking the lead twice in the first half through Felipe Santos and Hamiudu Keita. However, Sabah managed to respond on both occasions, and the sides went into the break level.

In the second half, the visitors conceded two more goals and eventually fell to a 2-4 defeat, letting the opportunity slip despite their promising performance early in the match.

The result also impacted the standings, as Araz-Nakhchivan missed the chance to move higher in the table. The team remains in sixth place with 39 points, as the battle for European spots intensifies in the closing stages of the season.