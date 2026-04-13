Zidane turns down Tajikistan offer amid France national team expectations

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly rejected an առաջարկ to take charge of the Tajikistan national team, as speculation continues to grow over his future with France, Idman.Biz reports.

According to French media reports, the former Real Madrid manager politely declined the approach, choosing not to enter negotiations despite the opportunity to return to coaching.

The decision is understood to be linked to a prior verbal agreement between Zidane and the French Football Federation, with the 1998 World Cup winner widely expected to take over the national team in the near future.

Although no official contract has yet been signed, Zidane remains the leading candidate to succeed the current France manager, with both sides reportedly aligned on a future collaboration.

Zidane has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid, where he enjoyed remarkable success, including three consecutive Champions League titles. His next move is now closely watched, with the France job seen as the most likely destination.