11 April 2026
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Khankandi could host home matches at city stadium after promotion

Azerbaijan football
News
11 April 2026 13:34
27
Khankandi could host home matches at city stadium after promotion

Club still waiting on renovation works and formal approval before making final decision

Khankandi could play its home matches at Khankandi City Stadium after securing promotion to the Azerbaijan First League, although the final decision will depend on the completion of renovation works and an official agreement over the venue, İdman.Biz reports.

The update was provided by club manager Rashad Babayev, who said the team is still in a waiting position regarding the stadium. Khankandi are currently the main favourites to win the Second League, but uncertainty remains over whether the ground will be ready in time for the new season.

According to Babayev, the stadium is expected to be handed over for use by local clubs once major reconstruction work is completed. However, the renovation process has taken longer than expected, meaning the club cannot yet confirm that it will be able to stage First League matches there.

He added that an agreement over the stadium’s use must first be reached before any firm announcement can be made. Until then, Khankandi are keeping their options open. If the rebuilding work is not finished during the summer, the club will have to find a temporary home venue for the start of the campaign.

The possibility of playing in Khankandi would be a significant step for the club, particularly as it prepares for life in a higher division and looks to strengthen its identity around a permanent home ground.

Idman.Biz
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