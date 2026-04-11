11 April 2026
EN

Zoubir set to leave Qarabag as winger agrees terms with Al-Shahania - VIDEO

Football
News
11 April 2026 11:56
11
Zoubir set to leave Qarabag as winger agrees terms with Al-Shahania - VIDEO

Experienced forward close to Qatar move after years of success in Azerbaijan

Qarabag winger Abdellah Zoubir is expected to change clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window after reaching an agreement with Al-Shahania, İdman.Biz reports.

According to L'Équipe, the 34-year-old has already agreed on the main terms of a contract with the Qatari side, with only final details of the transfer yet to be completed.

Zoubir has been one of Qarabag’s most influential players in recent years, playing a key role in the club’s domestic dominance and European campaigns. Over his time in Azerbaijan, he has made 355 appearances, scoring 77 goals and providing 94 assists.

His potential departure would mark the end of an era for Qarabag, with the experienced winger widely regarded as one of the most important figures in the club’s modern history. A move to Qatar would offer a new challenge at the latter stage of his career.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Luis Enrique could become one of Europe’s highest-paid managers
11:05
World football

Luis Enrique could become one of Europe’s highest-paid managers

Spanish coach prioritises project stability as Paris club move to secure long-term future

Arsenal set condition for move for Atletico striker Julian Alvarez
10:16
World football

Arsenal set condition for move for Atletico striker Julian Alvarez

North London club will only proceed if squad reshuffle creates space in attack

Flick keeps options open over Yamal ahead of derby and Champions League test
09:27
World football

Flick keeps options open over Yamal ahead of derby and Champions League test

Barcelona boss weighs rotation as packed schedule puts pressure on teenage star
Ballon d’Or 2026 to prioritise big-game impact under new criteria
10 April 18:14
World football

Ballon d’Or 2026 to prioritise big-game impact under new criteria

World Cup performances and decisive moments set to play key role in voting process
Bastoni rejects Barcelona approach to stay at Inter
10 April 16:25
World football

Bastoni rejects Barcelona approach to stay at Inter

Italy defender opts for continuity despite interest from Spanish giants
Arsenal open to selling academy talents as club targets £100m windfall
10 April 15:05
World football

Arsenal open to selling academy talents as club targets £100m windfall

Premier League leaders consider major squad reshuffle to balance finances ahead of summer window

Most read

Bayern fans charter plane to back team in Madrid clash - VIDEO
8 April 17:57
World football

Bayern fans charter plane to back team in Madrid clash - VIDEO

Supporters find cheaper and more festive way to travel for Champions League tie against Real Madrid
Icardi hits back at critics amid scrutiny over form at Galatasaray
8 April 15:12
World football

Icardi hits back at critics amid scrutiny over form at Galatasaray - PHOTO

Argentine striker launches outspoken response as contract uncertainty adds to pressure
Pedri suffers injury in Barcelona defeat to Atletico
9 April 16:49
World football

Pedri suffers injury in Barcelona defeat to Atletico

Midfielder doubtful for Espanyol derby after being forced off at half-time
Champions League: Atletico and PSG take control in quarter-final first legs
9 April 09:23
World football

Champions League: Atletico and PSG take control in quarter-final first legs - VIDEO

Spanish and French sides claim 2-0 wins as ties remain finely poised ahead of second legs next week