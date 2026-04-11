Zoubir set to leave Qarabag as winger agrees terms with Al-Shahania - VIDEO

Experienced forward close to Qatar move after years of success in Azerbaijan

Qarabag winger Abdellah Zoubir is expected to change clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window after reaching an agreement with Al-Shahania, İdman.Biz reports.

According to L'Équipe, the 34-year-old has already agreed on the main terms of a contract with the Qatari side, with only final details of the transfer yet to be completed.

Zoubir has been one of Qarabag’s most influential players in recent years, playing a key role in the club’s domestic dominance and European campaigns. Over his time in Azerbaijan, he has made 355 appearances, scoring 77 goals and providing 94 assists.

His potential departure would mark the end of an era for Qarabag, with the experienced winger widely regarded as one of the most important figures in the club’s modern history. A move to Qatar would offer a new challenge at the latter stage of his career.