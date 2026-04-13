13 April 2026
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Infantino seeks solution for Iran’s participation at World Cup 2026

World football
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13 April 2026 10:31
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Infantino seeks solution for Iran’s participation at World Cup 2026

Gianni Infantino has intensified diplomatic efforts to resolve growing tensions between the United States and Iran over the latter’s participation in the 2026 World Cup, Idman.Biz reports.

According to reports from Politico, the FIFA chief has opened direct communication channels with both sides after peace talks between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad failed to produce a breakthrough.

Infantino is attempting to find a compromise between Iran, which is reluctant to play matches on US soil, and the American side, where uncertainty remains over whether the Iranian team would be allowed or welcomed to compete.

Iran had already secured qualification for the tournament, which will be co-hosted across North America. However, escalating tensions — including recent US military actions against Iran — have cast serious doubt over the team’s involvement.

Iran’s sports minister has proposed relocating matches scheduled in Los Angeles and Seattle to Mexico, though FIFA has rejected that request. The governing body is keen to maintain the integrity of the original hosting plan.

Sources suggest Infantino now faces a delicate balancing act: persuading Donald Trump to allow Iran to play on American territory, while also convincing Tehran to accept those conditions amid heightened geopolitical strain.

Idman.Biz
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