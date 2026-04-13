Qurbanov’s first coach reflects on early days as Qarabag boss turns 54 - VIDEO

Qurban Qurbanov has received a heartfelt tribute from his first coach, Shaban Shirdanov, as the Qarabag manager celebrates his 54th birthday, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking to ASAN TV, Shirdanov recalled how Qurbanov first entered football, revealing that his older brother played a key role in introducing him to the game.

“For me, it is a source of pride to have been his first coach. The main reason he came into football was his brother Musa, who brought him to the team. That’s how I got to know him,” Shirdanov said.

He added that Qurbanov initially played as a left-back, making an immediate impression. “He played his first match in defence and, at just 16, was named the best player. In the following games he moved into attack. The most important thing I gave him was to deepen his love for football.”

Shirdanov also highlighted the respect Qurbanov continues to show him despite his achievements. “Today, everyone calls him ‘hocа’, but for him I remain his first coach. In terms of experience, now I am the one learning from him,” he noted.

Qurbanov began his professional career in 1990 under Shirdanov’s guidance and has since gone on to become one of the most successful coaches in Azerbaijani football, leading Qarabag to domestic dominance and regular appearances in European competitions.