21 April 2026
EN

Qarabag and Sabah fined after pitch invasions in Premier League clash

Azerbaijan football
News
21 April 2026 13:54
47
Qarabag and Sabah fined after pitch invasions in Premier League clash

Azerbaijan Premier League clubs Qarabag FK and Sabah FC have both been fined following crowd-related incidents during their recent league encounter.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the AFFA Disciplinary Committee, both clubs were penalised after individuals entered the pitch from the stands during their 28th round match, which ended in a 1-0 victory for Sabah. As this marked the second such incident involving both teams this season, each club received a fine of 5,000 manats.

The disciplinary body also issued sanctions in another fixture, with Araz-Nakhchivan PFK fined 5,000 manats after a similar pitch invasion occurred following their match against Turan Tovuz.

Additional penalties were imposed on Sabah, who were fined 700 manats after six of their players received yellow cards in the same match. Midfielder Abdulla Khaybullayev was handed a two-match suspension for a serious foul that resulted in a straight red card, with the club also fined a further 1,000 manats.

The latest decisions underline growing concerns over discipline and crowd control in the Azerbaijan Premier League as the season enters its decisive stages.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Neftchi hit with heavy fine after Zira clash controversy
13:13
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi hit with heavy fine after Zira clash controversy

Disciplinary sanctions follow referee disputes and fan misconduct in Premier League clash
Qarabag to face Sabah with key absence after disciplinary decision
17 April 16:29
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag to face Sabah with key absence after disciplinary decision

Abbas Huseynov dropped to reserve team ahead of crucial Misli Premier League clash
15-year-old Qarabag player says he wants to wear Real Madrid shirt
15 April 17:57
Azerbaijan football

15-year-old Qarabag player says he wants to wear Real Madrid shirt

Azerbaijani wonderkid Ali Bashirov targets dream move as he trains with senior squad
Qarabag goalkeeper Kochalski visits village team and inspires young players in Azerbaijan - VIDEO
13 April 17:56
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag goalkeeper Kochalski visits village team and inspires young players in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Mateusz Kochalski meets children in Kursangi as part of grassroots football development
Qurbanov’s first coach reflects on early days as Qarabag boss turns 54
13 April 15:47
Azerbaijan football

Qurbanov’s first coach reflects on early days as Qarabag boss turns 54 - VIDEO

Shaban Shirdanov recalls discovering young talent who would become one of Azerbaijan’s leading football figures
Qarabag manager Qurbanov turns 54 as Azerbaijani football icon celebrates birthday
13 April 11:49
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag manager Qurbanov turns 54 as Azerbaijani football icon celebrates birthday

Long-serving coach hailed for historic achievements and lasting impact on national game

Most read

Itziar González on injuries at Real Madrid: "Elite clubs block reforms" - EXCLUSIVE İDMAN.BİZ
20 April 15:05
Football

Itziar González on injuries at Real Madrid: "Elite clubs block reforms" - EXCLUSIVE İDMAN.BİZ

Itziar González on Real Madrid’s “incompetent” specialists, Mbappé, and her methodology

Premier League: title clash in Manchester, Merseyside derby and key London showdown
18 April 17:36
Football

Premier League: title clash in Manchester, Merseyside derby and key London showdown

Several fixtures in Matchweek 33 are set to attract particular attention as the title race intensifies
Lamine Yamal hails Messi as his role model
09:58
World football

Lamine Yamal hails Messi as his role model

Barcelona forward hopes to follow in footsteps of Inter Miami captain
Arsenal remain favourites for Premier League title despite defeat to Manchester City
20 April 09:36
World football

Arsenal remain favourites for Premier League title despite defeat to Manchester City

Opta model still gives Gunners strong edge as title race enters decisive phase