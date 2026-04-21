Qarabag and Sabah fined after pitch invasions in Premier League clash

Azerbaijan Premier League clubs Qarabag FK and Sabah FC have both been fined following crowd-related incidents during their recent league encounter.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the AFFA Disciplinary Committee, both clubs were penalised after individuals entered the pitch from the stands during their 28th round match, which ended in a 1-0 victory for Sabah. As this marked the second such incident involving both teams this season, each club received a fine of 5,000 manats.

The disciplinary body also issued sanctions in another fixture, with Araz-Nakhchivan PFK fined 5,000 manats after a similar pitch invasion occurred following their match against Turan Tovuz.

Additional penalties were imposed on Sabah, who were fined 700 manats after six of their players received yellow cards in the same match. Midfielder Abdulla Khaybullayev was handed a two-match suspension for a serious foul that resulted in a straight red card, with the club also fined a further 1,000 manats.

The latest decisions underline growing concerns over discipline and crowd control in the Azerbaijan Premier League as the season enters its decisive stages.