Qarabag to face Sabah with key absence after disciplinary decision

Qarabag will head into their Misli Premier League round 28 clash against Sabah with significant setbacks, as defender Abbas Huseynov has been removed from the first team over disciplinary issues.

According to information provided to Idman.Biz, the 28-year-old, who has been part of the club since 2017, has been sent to the reserve squad after breaching internal rules. The decision comes at a crucial stage of the season, with Qarabag chasing the league leaders.

The situation echoes a previous incident involving Samir Mmaee, who was also disciplined earlier this season. The defender reportedly displayed unprofessional behaviour during the Champions League play-off match against Newcastle in Baku, refusing to return to the pitch for the second half after the break in a 1–6 defeat.

Qarabag currently sit second in the standings with 56 points, trailing leaders Sabah, who have 66. The upcoming match, scheduled for 19:30 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, could prove decisive in shaping the title race.

With tensions rising both on and off the pitch, the encounter adds further intrigue to an already competitive domestic campaign.