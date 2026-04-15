15 April 2026
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PSG and Atletico reach Champions League semi-finals - VIDEO

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15 April 2026 09:20
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PSG and Atletico reach Champions League semi-finals - VIDEO

French champions cruise past Liverpool as Simeone’s side edge Barcelona on aggregate

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid became the first teams to book their places in the Champions League semi-finals after decisive results in Tuesday night’s quarter-final second legs, İdman.Biz reports.

PSG delivered a statement performance at Anfield, beating Liverpool 2-0 to complete a dominant 4-0 aggregate victory. Ousmane Dembele scored both goals on the night, underlining the French side’s attacking quality and confirming their status as serious contenders for the title this season.

In Madrid, Barcelona claimed a 2-1 away win over Atletico, but it was not enough to overturn the deficit from the first leg. Diego Simeone’s team progressed 3-2 on aggregate, with Ademola Lookman’s crucial goal across the two matches proving decisive in a tightly contested tie.

The semi-final bracket had already been set following the play-off draw. PSG will face the winner of the Real Madrid v Bayern Munich tie, while Atletico are set to meet either Sporting or Arsenal as they aim to reach the final.

Idman.Biz
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