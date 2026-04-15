Arsenal one step away from back-to-back semi-finals as Real head to Munich chasing comeback – İDMAN.BİZ review

The final semi-finalists of this season’s Champions League will be confirmed on Wednesday, 15 April.

As reported by İDMAN.BİZ, both ties remain finely balanced, though the tasks facing the teams differ. Arsenal aim to protect a narrow advantage, while Real Madrid must overturn a deficit in one of the toughest away fixtures in the competition.

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

The headline clash of the night and one of the most storied rivalries in European football, this will be the 30th meeting between the sides in the European Cup and Champions League. Bayern hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid, thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane, while Kylian Mbappe’s strike kept Real in contention.

Historically, Real Madrid still have the edge with 13 wins to Bayern’s 12. The Spanish side have also won the last four two-legged ties between the teams, including the 2023/24 semi-final, and have prevailed in all three previous quarter-final meetings.

Current form, however, favours Bayern. Vincent Kompany’s side thrashed St Pauli 5-0 at the weekend, have scored 105 goals in the Bundesliga this season and remain in contention for a treble. They also boast a perfect home record in this Champions League campaign. Kompany confirmed his squad is fully fit, while Manuel Neuer highlighted the importance of the home atmosphere.

Real Madrid arrive under greater pressure. They are winless in three matches, have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey and face increasing scrutiny in the league. Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa admitted the need for improvement in finishing and discipline, while Jude Bellingham described the match as a “final”, stressing there is no margin for error.

Despite Bayern’s strong form, the aggregate score remains tight. Real Madrid are capable of punishing any mistake, which could quickly shift the balance of the tie.

The winner will face PSG in the semi-finals after the French side defeated Liverpool 2-0 in both legs of their quarter-final.

Arsenal v Sporting

The first leg in Lisbon ended in a 1-0 win for Arsenal, with Kai Havertz scoring the decisive goal. It was the London side’s tenth victory in this season’s competition, and they are unbeaten in their last six European meetings with Sporting. However, the Portuguese club eliminated Arsenal from the Europa League in 2023 on penalties, offering a reminder of their threat.

For Sporting, this match represents a chance to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in their history. They have already matched their best-ever result in the competition and are now one step away from a historic breakthrough. Arsenal, meanwhile, are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.

The teams come into the match in contrasting form. Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in the league, with doubts remaining over the availability of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber. Mikel Arteta emphasised the psychological aspect, urging his players to perform “without fear and with fire”.

Sporting, by contrast, secured a narrow league victory and appear more stable. Head coach Rui Borges insisted his side will stay true to their style and fight until the end.

The likely pattern is clear: Arsenal will look to control possession and manage the game, while Sporting will rely on pressing and transitions. As in Munich, a single away goal could dramatically change the course of the tie.

The winner of this tie will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals after the Spanish side eliminated Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate.