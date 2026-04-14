14 April 2026
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Sadio Mane’s prank at Al Nassr training ground goes unnoticed - VIDEO

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14 April 2026 13:53
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Sadio Mane’s prank at Al Nassr training ground goes unnoticed - VIDEO

Sadio Mane has found himself in the spotlight for a light-hearted moment at Al Nassr’s training base, as the Senegal international attempted a playful prank on his team’s coaching staff.

According to reports, the experienced forward knocked on the door of the coaches’ room, including that of head coach Jorge Jesus, before quickly hiding nearby to watch their reaction. The idea, inspired by childhood games, was to see who would respond and open the door.

However, despite several attempts, Mane’s prank did not go as planned. The coaching staff chose to ignore the knocking altogether, leaving the forward waiting in vain for a reaction.

The incident offered a rare glimpse into the relaxed atmosphere within the squad, as Mane - known for his professionalism and leadership - showed a more playful side off the pitch. Since joining Al Nassr, the former Liverpool star has remained one of the key figures in the team alongside high-profile teammates in the Saudi Pro League.

Idman.Biz
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