Armed fans storm football club training base in France

Reims have strongly condemned a serious security breach after a group of armed supporters forced their way into the club’s training base late on Friday night, Idman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred after Reims’ 2-2 draw away to Laval in Ligue 2. According to a statement released by the club, several individuals, some wearing masks and carrying improvised weapons, entered the facility and waited for the team to return from the match. Police were eventually called to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The club described the behaviour as “completely unacceptable” and warned of a growing pattern of violence in recent months, despite its willingness to maintain dialogue with supporters. Reims also highlighted incidents involving intimidation, racist abuse and death threats, stressing that such actions have no place in football.

Reims confirmed they will initiate legal proceedings against those responsible, insisting they will not downplay the seriousness of the events. The club, relegated from Ligue 1 last season, currently sit fifth in Ligue 2 after 30 matches and remain in contention for promotion.