Champions League: Barca look to rewrite history as Liverpool seek revenge on PSG

The Champions League returns on Tuesday with the first set of quarter-final second legs set to determine the opening semi-finalists.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Atletico Madrid will defend a two-goal advantage against Barcelona in the Spanish capital, while Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield aiming to overturn a 0-2 deficit against the reigning champions. In both ties, the teams leading on aggregate hold the edge, but the outcome remains far from settled.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

After losing 0-2 in the first leg, Barcelona face not only a difficult scoreline but also an unfavourable historical trend. The Catalan side have lost all six previous European ties in which they were beaten at home in the first match. Moreover, only one team in Champions League history has overturned a 0-2 home defeat in the first leg — Manchester United against PSG in 2019. Atletico’s record against Barcelona in knockout stages also adds confidence for the hosts, having eliminated them in the 2013-14 and 2015-16 quarter-finals.

However, Barcelona have produced remarkable comebacks in the past, most notably the famous 6-1 win over PSG after a 0-4 defeat in 2017, and a 4-0 victory against AC Milan following a 0-2 loss in 2013.

Barcelona arrive in Madrid after a 4-1 win over Espanyol, with Ferran Torres scoring twice and Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford also on target. Atletico, meanwhile, suffered a 1-2 defeat to Sevilla in La Liga, with Diego Simeone resting several key players ahead of the decisive clash. Raphinha and Andreas Christensen are ruled out for the visitors, while Pau Cubarsi is suspended.

Off the pitch, Barcelona have also lodged a complaint with UEFA over a controversial non-awarded penalty in the first leg, as well as concerns about the grass length at Atletico’s stadium. The pressure is firmly on Barcelona, who must achieve something they have never done before in the Champions League — overturn a home defeat in a two-legged tie.

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain

At Anfield, the situation is similar in terms of the scoreline but different in context. Liverpool were convincingly beaten in Paris, conceding to Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and will need a far more aggressive approach in the return leg. The two clubs also met in last season’s round of 16, where Liverpool won 1-0 in Paris before PSG responded with the same score at Anfield and advanced on penalties 4-1.

Liverpool come into the match after a 2-0 win over Fulham, with goals from Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah. PSG’s most recent game was a 3-1 victory over Toulouse, while their league match against Lens was postponed to allow extra preparation time for the trip to England.

In terms of team news, Bradley Barcola has returned to the PSG squad, while Fabian Ruiz remains unavailable. Liverpool will be without Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic and Giovanni Leoni, although Curtis Jones trained ahead of the match.

Amid growing speculation that Mohamed Salah could leave the club at the end of the season, this fixture may potentially be his final Champions League appearance for Liverpool. Despite trailing 0-2, Anfield has been the stage for numerous famous comebacks, meaning the tie is still alive — even if PSG appear favourites to progress.