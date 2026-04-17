17 April 2026
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Arteta explains why Arsenal stand as England’s last hope in Champions League

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17 April 2026 17:59
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Arteta explains why Arsenal stand as England’s last hope in Champions League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why his side are the only remaining English team in this season’s Champions League, pointing to the demands of an increasingly congested fixture calendar, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking ahead of the semi-finals, Arteta suggested that the intensity of the schedule has played a major role in shaping the competition, with several Premier League clubs struggling to balance domestic and European commitments.

“There is a reason why we are the only English team left in this tournament. The schedule is incredibly demanding. We are not perfect and we need to improve, that’s clear. But we also have to appreciate what the players are doing,” Arteta said.

Arsenal’s run to the final four has been one of consistency and resilience, with the London side navigating a challenging campaign both domestically and in Europe. Their performances have reinforced the club’s return to the elite stage after years of rebuilding.

The Gunners will now face Atletico Madrid for a place in the final, with the first leg set for April 29 in Madrid and the return leg on May 5 in London. The Champions League final will take place on May 30 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Idman.Biz
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