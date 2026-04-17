Barcelona set to extend Hansi Flick contract until 2028 after title push

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is set to sign a new contract with the club until 2028 once the Catalan side mathematically secure the La Liga title, according to reports from Diario Sport, Idman.Biz reports.

With seven rounds remaining in the season, Barcelona sit top of the table, holding a nine-point advantage over their closest rivals, Real Madrid. The club are now on the verge of reclaiming domestic dominance, a turnaround that has strengthened Flick’s position internally.

Further details from Mundo Deportivo suggest Barcelona are preparing to offer the German a two-year extension with an option for an additional season. Flick has reportedly indicated that Barcelona could be the final club of his managerial career, underlining his commitment to the project.

Since taking charge, Flick has overseen a significant rebuild, combining experienced figures with emerging talent, and restoring consistency in both domestic and European competitions. The potential contract extension reflects the club’s confidence in his long-term vision.

Barcelona are expected to formalise the agreement once the title is secured, marking another key step in the club’s ongoing restructuring following recent transitional years.