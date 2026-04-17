US officials expect Iran to take part in 2026 World Cup despite political uncertainty

US officials involved in preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup expect Iran’s national team to take part in the tournament, despite ongoing political tensions surrounding their participation, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Andrew Giuliani, who leads the US administration’s World Cup preparation task force, Iran are planning a detailed pre-tournament schedule in the United States. The team is expected to arrive on June 10 and could play a friendly match against Puerto Rico as part of their preparations.

Plans reportedly include a training base in Tucson, followed by matches in Los Angeles against New Zealand and Belgium, before facing Egypt in Seattle. The proposed itinerary suggests that logistical arrangements are already being considered at an advanced stage.

However, the situation remains politically sensitive. US President Donald Trump had previously expressed doubts about Iran’s participation in the tournament, describing it as a potentially risky move. At the same time, divisions have emerged within Iran itself, with some officials supporting a boycott while others favour participation on the global stage.

With the 2026 World Cup set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, Iran’s potential involvement highlights the complex intersection of sport and politics as the tournament approaches.