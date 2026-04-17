17 April 2026
EN

US officials expect Iran to take part in 2026 World Cup despite political uncertainty

World football
News
17 April 2026 17:09
20
US officials expect Iran to take part in 2026 World Cup despite political uncertainty

US officials involved in preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup expect Iran’s national team to take part in the tournament, despite ongoing political tensions surrounding their participation, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Andrew Giuliani, who leads the US administration’s World Cup preparation task force, Iran are planning a detailed pre-tournament schedule in the United States. The team is expected to arrive on June 10 and could play a friendly match against Puerto Rico as part of their preparations.

Plans reportedly include a training base in Tucson, followed by matches in Los Angeles against New Zealand and Belgium, before facing Egypt in Seattle. The proposed itinerary suggests that logistical arrangements are already being considered at an advanced stage.

However, the situation remains politically sensitive. US President Donald Trump had previously expressed doubts about Iran’s participation in the tournament, describing it as a potentially risky move. At the same time, divisions have emerged within Iran itself, with some officials supporting a boycott while others favour participation on the global stage.

With the 2026 World Cup set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, Iran’s potential involvement highlights the complex intersection of sport and politics as the tournament approaches.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Arteta explains why Arsenal stand as England’s last hope in Champions League
17:59
World football

Arteta explains why Arsenal stand as England’s last hope in Champions League

Gunners boss points to relentless schedule ahead of semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid
Barcelona set to extend Hansi Flick contract until 2028 after title push
12:24
World football

Barcelona set to extend Hansi Flick contract until 2028 after title push

German coach expected to commit long-term future as club close in on La Liga crown
Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings
10:35
World football

Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings

Spanish giants yet to make a final decision on their next managerial appointment
Bayern overtake Real Madrid in UEFA club rankings after Champions League clash
09:28
World football

Bayern overtake Real Madrid in UEFA club rankings after Champions League clash

German giants move top of five-year coefficient table ahead of semi-final tie with PSG
Arsenal one step away from back-to-back semi-finals as Real head to Munich chasing comeback – İDMAN.BİZ review
15 April 15:59
World football

Arsenal one step away from back-to-back semi-finals as Real head to Munich chasing comeback – İDMAN.BİZ review

All Champions League semi-finalists to be decided tonight

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico
15 April 12:27
World football

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico - VIDEO

Handball incident overlooked as disallowed goal raises fresh refereeing debate

Most read

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico
15 April 12:27
World football

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico - VIDEO

Handball incident overlooked as disallowed goal raises fresh refereeing debate
Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti
15 April 10:33
World football

Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti

Lula says forward should only be recalled if fully fit ahead of 2026 World Cup
Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit
16 April 09:59
Football

Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit

Klopp, Zidane, Deschamps and Pochettino on shortlist as club weighs next move
Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings
10:35
World football

Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings

Spanish giants yet to make a final decision on their next managerial appointment