Five straight defeats without scoring mark worst run in over a century

Chelsea’s miserable run in the Premier League has spiralled into a historic low, with the London side losing five consecutive matches without finding the net — a sequence not seen at the club for 114 years, İdman.Biz reports.

The crisis has exposed major flaws at both ends of the pitch, leaving Chelsea’s position in the table under serious threat. Frustration among supporters peaked after a heavy 0–3 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion, a result that underlined the team’s lack of attacking edge and defensive vulnerability.

The run began with a narrow 0–1 loss to Newcastle United and continued with defeats to Everton (0–3), Manchester City (0–3) and Manchester United (0–1). The latest setback against Brighton means Chelsea have now conceded 11 goals across those five matches without reply.

Head coach Liam Rosenior has pointed to injuries as a key factor, particularly the absence of Cole Palmer, but the numbers highlight a deeper structural issue. Unless Chelsea can quickly rediscover their scoring touch, their hopes of qualifying for European competition risk fading further.