23 April 2026
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Arteta’s son makes Arsenal U18 debut in win over Reading - PHOTO

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23 April 2026 14:34
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Arteta’s son makes Arsenal U18 debut in win over Reading

Gabriel Arteta Bernal, the eldest son of Mikel Arteta, has made his official debut for Arsenal U18 in a competitive match, Idman.Biz reports.

The 16-year-old winger came off the bench in the 70th minute as Arsenal recorded a 3:0 victory over Reading U18 on April 22, marking an important milestone in his development within the club’s academy system.

Gabriel has been progressing steadily through Arsenal’s youth ranks. In February, he was included in the squad for a friendly against Ipswich Town U18, while earlier in October he made his debut for the club’s U17 side in a Premier League Cup match against Watford U17.

His emergence comes as Arsenal continue to invest heavily in youth development, with the club’s academy widely regarded as one of the most productive in English football. The presence of his father as first-team manager has inevitably drawn attention, but the youngster is now beginning to build his own path on the pitch.

The debut could be an early step in what Arsenal hope will be another successful academy story, as the club looks to nurture homegrown talent capable of progressing to the senior squad.

Idman.Biz
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